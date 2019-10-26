World Superbikes: Rea takes Superpole race victory to equal Bautista season tally

Jonathan Rea has spent much of the second half of the season looking back at the opposition

Jonathan Rea took victory in the 10-lap Superpole sprint race in Qatar on Saturday to draw level with Alvaro Bautista on 16 race wins this season.

Five-time world champion Rea has the opportunity to overtake the Spaniard's tally if he wins the final race of this year's series in Doha at 18:00 BST.

Rea won the first feature race of the event on Friday and then finished ahead of Bautista in the shorter race.

Alex Lowes was third, with fellow English rider Leon Haslam fourth.

Having led throughout Friday's race to secure a fifth consecutive manufacturers' championship for Kawasaki, Rea made it a double for the weekend by completing another start-to-finish success on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman is now unbeaten in his last five races at the Losail International Circuit, having achieved a double in 2017 and triumphing in the only race held in the 2018 Qatar round of the series.

"I saw my chance to go from the get-go and then rode to my pitboard," said Rea after the race.

"The gap to Alvaro was quite stable so I could just relax and enjoy the rest of the race.

"I have surpassed all my goals for this season and am very satisfied with that race win."