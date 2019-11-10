Ulster club camogie final: Slaughtneil beat Loughgiel to win fourth title in a row

Shannon Graham scored Slaughtneil's second goal late in the first half

Slaughtneil secured their fourth consecutive Ulster club camogie title with a four-point victory over Loughgiel at Pairc Esler.

Olivia Rafferty and Shannon Graham scored goals as Slaughtneil recovered from a slow start to win 2-8 to 1-7.

A Claire McKillop goal helped Loughgiel into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead on seven minutes but the Derry champions responded to lead by three points at the break.

All four of Slaughtneil's club final wins have come against the Shamrocks.

More to follow.