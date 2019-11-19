QUIZ: Review the sporting week
-
- From the section Northern Ireland
So much sport, so little time.
Football, GAA, rugby, ice hockey and snooker, have you been keeping up with them all?
Eight questions, go!
So much sport, so little time.
Football, GAA, rugby, ice hockey and snooker, have you been keeping up with them all?
Eight questions, go!
Mick McCarthy says the Republic of Ireland can beat anyone in the play-offs after his side missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020 with a draw against Denmark.
Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis says the delay before his missed penalty in the scoreless draw with the Netherlands was "just part of the game".
Down champions Kilcoo book their place in the Ulster Club SFC final with a 1-8 to 0-9 semi-final victory over Derrygonnelly Harps in Armagh.