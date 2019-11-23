British Superbikes: Keith Farmer to ride for Buildbase Suzuki in 2020

Keith Farmer and Kyle Ryde will be Buildbase Suzuki team-mates in the 2020 BSB series

Keith Farmer will ride for the Buildbase Suzuki team in the 2020 British Superbike series after missing much of this year's season with injury.

The 32-year-old underwent two leg operations after crashing in qualifying at the Knockhill round in June.

The Northern Ireland rider will be joined in the team by Kyle Ryde.

Farmer is a two-time National 1000cc Superstock champion and also an ex-British Supersport and National Superstock 600cc championship winner.

The Clogher native enjoyed a good start to his 2019 campaign with the Tyco BMW team, taking a number of top-10 finishes, including a best of sixth spot at Brands Hatch.

He suffered bilateral fractures to both legs when he tangled with his machine in the crash at Knockhill.

"Last year started well but obviously I had the crash at Knockhill and the injury was pretty significant," said Farmer.

"I didn't expect to be in as good a shape as I am now, but since then I have done everything I can to keep fit and get back to full fitness as soon as possible.

"That's been working in the gym, cycling, physio, and even changing my diet. I've been back on a supermoto bike to try and keep bike fit, and the movement I have in the legs and ankles is pretty good.

"I'm excited for next season, it's a winning bike and I think I'll have a team around me that want to give me as much bike time as possible so we can have the best season we can.

"The goal is top-10s from the start, and push towards the top six and hopefully mix it with the Showdown contenders."

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland-based Tyco BMW team have announced that they will field Bradley Ray and Taylor Mackenzie in next year's BSB championship.