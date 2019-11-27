Ulster Club SFC final: Kilcoo expect 'titanic tussle' with Naomh Conaill - Laverty

Kilcoo captain Laverty believes Naomh Conaill are favourites to win Sunday's provincial decider

Kilcoo captain Conor Laverty says he is expecting a 'titanic tussle' with Naomh Conaill in Sunday's Ulster Club Senior Football Championship final.

Kilcoo and Naomh Conaill, Down and Donegal champions, are both aiming to secure a maiden provincial title in the Healy Park decider.

"It's going to be a very difficult task - it's going to be a titanic tussle," said former Down forward Laverty.

"We're sitting down to work on our gameplan - it's going to be a battle."

Kilcoo are hoping to become the first Down club since St Mary's Burren in 1988 to win the Ulster crown.

Victory over Warrenpoint saw them reclaim the county title from 2018 winners St Mary's before beating Derry champions Magherafelt and Fermanagh top-dogs Derrygonnelly Harps to reach their third Ulster final.

Defeats by Crossmaglen in 2012 and Slaughtneil in 2016 denied the Magpies a maiden provincial crown, but Laverty says the club have been driven by the disappointment of losing last year's Down final, which denied them a seventh successive title.

"We've been knocking on the door for a long time," says Laverty.

"Last year, there was a lot of hurt there, we felt we underachieved getting beat in the county final. There has been a bit of drive installed back in us.

"They have a lot of quality, we know that. They beat the Ulster champions and it puts them right up there as favourites. We're going in as underdogs, so it's a good position to be going in as."

Mickey Moran took over as Kilcoo boss in November 2018

Laverty's shrewdness shone through in a tense, low-scoring semi-final against Derrygonnelly as the experienced corner forward played a quick free to help create Aaron Branagan's decisive goal (Kilcoo won by two points).

And while it's difficult to overstate Laverty's status as a leader of the Magpies panel, he has praised the influence of manager Mickey Moran.

Moran, who led Slaughtneil to three Ulster titles in four years between 2014 and 2017, succeeded Paul McIver in November 2018 and marked one year in the Kilcoo hotseat with victory over Derrygonnelly.

Now, having guided the Derry club to two All-Ireland club finals, he has the chance to scale such heights with Kilcoo should they overcome Naomh Conaill.

"He's a fantastic story," said Laverty.

"We're delighted to have him as part of our set-up. He's brought a calmness and has installed great belief in our players. His man-management skills are fantastic."

'Momentum is with us' - McLoone

Standing in Kilcoo's way are Naomh Conaill, who came through a bruising trilogy of Donegal county finals with reigning Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair.

While that trio of encounters with the county's most successful club added to an already exhausting schedule, Naomh Conaill forward Leo McLoone says there is 'nothing to suggest' that they are running out of steam.

"At the minute, the momentum is with us," said 2012 All-Ireland winner McLoone.

McLoone helped Naomh Conaill overcome reigning Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal SFC final

"There is nothing to suggest that we're losing gas or getting tired. Hopefully that doesn't happen and we keep the momentum with us.

"We want to play to our potential and give the best we have and if that's not good enough on the day, there's nothing we can do really."

"They [Kilcoo] have a lot of experience in Ulster finals and know what it takes. We're hoping the games we've played in the last few weeks will stand to us. We're going to give it our all and see where it takes us."