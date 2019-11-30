Jim Gavin: Six-time All-Ireland winning manager steps down as Dublin boss

Gavin led Dublin to six All-Ireland titles in his seven years in charge

Jim Gavin has stepped down from his role as Dublin senior football manager, the county board has confirmed.

Gavin, 48, led Dublin to six All-Ireland titles during his seven-year reign, including an historic five-in-a-row which was achieved this year.

In a statement, Dublin GAA chairman Sean Shanley praised Gavin's 'dedication and contribution'.

"I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period," said Shanley.

"Dublin GAA will be forever grateful to Jim Gavin for his dedication, commitment and contribution as a player and, since 2003, leading the next generation of players at U21 and Senior level."

"The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Jim and his management team shortly."

Gavin celebrates with Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton after beating Kerry in the All-Ireland final replay

A former All-Ireland winning right half forward as a player, Gavin established the county as one of the most dominant forces in Gaelic football history after succeeding Pat Gilroy in October 2012.

After relinquishing the Sam Maguire crown in 2014 to Donegal, Gavin led Dublin to an unprecedented five All-Ireland titles on the bounce, sealing it in September by defeating Kerry 1-18 to 0-15 in the final replay.

As well as six All-Ireland successes, Gavin's Dublin captured five National League titles and seven Leinster SFC crowns, taking his trophy haul to 18.

Gavin leaves Dublin having won lost just one of his 48 championship matches in charge.