Jonathan Rea: Motorcycling champion receives honorary doctorate from QUB

Jonathan Rea is a five-time World Superbike champion

Record five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea MBE received an honorary doctorate from Queen's University, Belfast on Tuesday.

Rea is the most successful rider in the history of the series, holding a record number of championship wins, race victories and career points.

The County Antrim native has racked up an impressive 168 podiums, 88 race wins and 67 fastest laps.

He has won the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award for the last four years.

The 32-year-old surpassed Carl Fogarty's tally of four championship successes by collecting the world title with two rounds to spare at the Magny-Cours round in France at the end of September.

'A great privilege'

"It is a great privilege for me to be awarded this honour by Queen's University Belfast. As well as being a local university of international standing in research and education, Queen's punches above its weight in its commitment to sporting excellence," said Rea.

"Through its Elite Athlete programme the University allows students from a range of sporting backgrounds to raise their ambition through sport, as well as gaining a world-class education and I feel that should be celebrated."

Among the other accolades Rea has received are being awarded an MBE in 2017, the same year he finished runner-up to Mo Farah in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award,

He has also received the Freedom of the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey and last month was honoured with a prestigious FIM award in Monaco.