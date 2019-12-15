James Hillier: North West 200 and IOM TT winner parts company with Kawasaki team

James Hillier was man of the meeting at the 2019 North West 200

North West 200 and Isle of Man TT winner James Hillier has parted company with the Bournemouth Kawasaki team after a partnership spanning 10 years.

The Hampshire rider won the 2013 Lightweight TT for Supertwins on the team's machinery and took a Superstock success at the North West 200 in 2019.

Hiller was named man of the meeting at this year's North West event.

A statement from the team indicated that they had "parted amicably ahead of the 2020 international roads season".

In total, Hillier and Bournemouth Kawasaki took 14 podiums at the TT, the most recent of which were second and third place finishes in this year's Supersport races.

They also stood on the rostrum at the North West 200 on nine occasions.

This year's meeting saw the 34-year-old finish a close second to team-mate Glenn Irwin in the Superbike race and clinch third and fourth places in Supersport and Superstock races, in addition to his race victory.

Hillier made his TT debut in 2008, winning the Newcomers Trophy, and he joined forces with Pete Extance's Kawasaki outfit soon after.

Between 2010 and 2019, Hillier and Bournemouth Kawasaki competed in 53 races at the TT, only failing to finish four.

Out of those 49 finishes, 44 of them were inside the top 10 and 28 inside the top five.

His fastest lap of the Isle of Man Mountain Course so far is 132.414mph, an average lap speed he set in finishing second to John McGuinness in the 2015 Senior TT.

Speaking about their time together, team owner Extance said; "James Hillier is the reason we started racing and he has been part of our team every single year.

"Despite changes having been made in BSB over the years, our road racing commitments have stayed the same with just James and something definitely worked so we should all be proud of these excellent statistics."

Bournemouth Kawasaki have signed Alastair Seeley to race at the 2020 North West 200 but have yet to reveal who will partner him at the event and compete at the Isle of Man TT.