New Year Honours 2020: Aaron Hughes and Michael McKillop recognised

Wilma Erskine was general manager at Royal Portrush as the Northern Irish course hosted the Open Championship in July

Former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes and four-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop have been made MBEs in the New Year Honours.

Hughes won 112 international caps, which included Northern Ireland's run to Euro 2016, and retired in June.

McKillop has been recognised for services to disability awareness and to athletics in Northern Ireland.

Wilma Erskine, former club secretary Royal Portrush Golf Club, has become an OBE.

Erskine, who was named as a BEM in 2015, oversaw the Open Championship coming to Royal Portrush in July and has received the honour for services to tourism and to golf in Northern Ireland.

Ten people from Northern Ireland have received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for their work in sport in Northern Ireland.

Letty Lucas and Connor McCarroll are recipients for their charity work, while George Mace and Bernard McComiskey have been recognised for their services to sport and to the community.

John Reid and John McIlrath both receive BEMs for services to sport in Northern Ireland, with Barry McAuley, chairperson of Disability Sport NI also included in the list.

Michael Todd is awarded a BEM for for services to horse racing and to business in Northern Ireland along with Heather Platt, who receives the honour for sports development, and Brain Reid for services to rugby.