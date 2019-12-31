Snapshot: Northern Ireland's sporting year in pictures

Rory Best
Blood, sweat and tears: Rory Best ended his professional career after the Rugby World Cup
Jonathan Rea
Digging deep: Jonathan Rea was pushed hard by Alvaro Bautista but eventually topped the Spaniard to win his fifth World Superbike title
History Makers
History Makers: Ireland secured Olympic qualification for the first time after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Canada
Michael O'Neill and Steven Davis
End of an era: Michael O'Neill and Steven Davis embrace after Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands
Shane Lowry
Shane's World: The Open at Royal Portrush was a huge success, with Shane Lowry triumphing on the north coast
Carl Frampton
Job done: Carl Frampton's bid for a world title shot continues after beating Tyler McCreary
Bethany First
Medal haul: Bethany Firth won four medals at the World Para-swimming Championships in London
Stephen O'Brien
Full house: Kerry beat Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-finals in front of a packed crowd at Croke Park
Luke Carson Rhys McClenaghan
Dream team: Luke Carson and Rhys McClenaghan's partnership paid off again with the latter winning bronze at the World Gymnastics Championships
Jason Smyth
A different league: Jason Smyth's dominance continued at the World Para Athletics Championships
Kris Meeke
We have lift off: Kris Meeke was as spectacular as ever for Toyota in the World Rally Championship
Caroline O'Hanlon
Walking on air: Caroline O'Hanlon led Northern Ireland at the Netball World Cup in July
Jerry Thompson
How Jerry will be remembered: The reaction from fans after Jerry Thompson's death showed the Irish Premiership in its best light
Delfine Persoon and Katie Taylor
The one that nearly got away: Katie Taylor's bout with Delfine Persoon was one of the fights of the year
Lee Johnston
Worth the wait: Lee Johnston had to bide his time, but he finally achieved his dream of winning an Isle of Man TT race
Kilcoo celebrate
Snapshot: Now that's a celebration photo from Kilcoo after the county Down side beat Naomh Conaill in the Ulster SFC final
Peter O'Mahony
More than a game: Ireland's Rugby World Cup campaign ended in disappointment against New Zealand but players from both sides still came together after the game
Colin Shields
Ending on a high: Colin Shields skates off the ice for the final time as he helps the Belfast Giants win the Elite League title
Michael Conlan
Seeing double: Michael Conlan had another solid year in the ring ahead of a big 2020
Colin Turkington
Talk about drama: Colin Turkington left it late to clinch his fourth British Touring Car title, moving top of the standings with a lap-and-a-half to go at Brands Hatch
Jamie Mulgrew
Moment to savour: Jamie Mulgrew lifts the Gibson Cup for Linfield
Michael Murphy
Heading for the hills: Michael Murphy helped Donegal beat Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football final
Ciara Mageean
Doha delight: Ciara Mageean made history by reaching the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships
John Cooney
Star man: John Cooney has been in scintillating form for Ulster this season
Rory McIlroy
Walking on water: Rory McIlroy's major drought continues but had a successful year by winning four titles

