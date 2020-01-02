Peter Hickman: Lincolnshire rider switches to Yamaha for Supersport races on roads

Hickman will race the Yamaha R6 for the first time in the 2020 season

Multiple international road race winner Peter Hickman is to switch from Triumph to Yamaha Supersport machinery for the 2020 international road events.

Hickman had already confirmed that he would ride BMWs in the Superbike and Superstock classes, plus a Norton Superlight Supertwin for Smiths Racing.

The Lincolnshire rider won the second Supersport race at the 2019 Isle of Man TT and all three Ulster GP 600cc races.

A lack of parts for the Triumph is cited as the reason for the change.

"The R6 (Yamaha) is a much more up-to-date machine, as well as being a consistent race winner in both the British Supersport championship and international road races," a statement from Smiths Racing explained.

The Gloucester-based outfit will be the official BMW-supported team for the international road races this year and will also again contest the British Superbike Championship with Hickman and Alex Olsen.

"We've made the decision to change from the Triumph to the Yamaha in the Supersport class for the international road races which will obviously be a bit different to the last three years," explained Hickman.

"We've had an awesome time with the Triumph and it's been absolutely brilliant with the win at last year's TT and all three victories at the Ulster Grand Prix being phenomenal.

"The little Daytona has done a fantastic job but, unfortunately, it's a little bit long in the tooth now so to try and move with the times and keep up with what everyone else is doing we've decided to move over to the Yamaha.

"I've never actually raced an R6 before so I'm really looking forward to jumping on it to see what we can do."