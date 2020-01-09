Healy Park: Tyrone will not play at home in Super 8s as work is to be carried out at ground

The work on Healy Park is to address a flooding issue

Tyrone will not have home advantage for any of their All-Ireland Super 8s games this summer, should they qualify for the quarter-final round-robin series.

Healy Park is to close for a year for major remedial works and will be out of action until the spring of 2021.

The club and provincial championships will also be affected by a £1m scheme that is aimed at addressing a flooding problem.

The Ulster Club SFC was played at the Omagh venue last November.

A number of high-profile games have had to be switched to alternative venues in recent seasons, including the Tyrone SFC final of two years ago.

Other club championship ties were also affected, some of which were played at Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

The Omagh St Enda's club will also be without a home during the period of contract, which is due to go out to tender this month.

The closure of Healy Park for 12 months means Tyrone will not be able to host NFL games there next season.

This year's League schedule, however, will be unaffected, with the ground set to stage the opening Division One tie against newly-promoted Meath on January 26, as well as home games against Kerry and Dublin.