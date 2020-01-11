Casement Park: Stormont deal boosts hopes from completion of stadium project

The Casement Park plan was remained at the computer-generated stage because of planning delays

The draft deal which sealed the return of the Northern Ireland Executive states an intention to complete the planned stadia programmes.

These include the Casement Park GAA stadium project and plans to upgrade Irish League venues.

Planning issues have prevented any work at the West Belfast GAA stadium which has lain dormant since 2013.

In contrast, football and rugby venues Windsor Park and Kingspan Stadium have undergone successful upgrades.

Under the heading of investment, the draft deal speaks of a "plan to complete both the Regional and Sub Regional Sports Stadia Programmes".

The Regional programme encompasses the Casement project with the Sub Regional plan including £36m for local football grounds.

The Northern Ireland Executive agreed funding for the Casement project in March 2011 as part of major upgrades to Windsor Park and the then Ravenhill Stadium.

But planning approval was quashed in December 2014 before a new application was submitted in February 2017.

Speaking last November, Ulster GAA spoke of "deep frustration" that the Casement projected remained stalled 1,000 days after its second planning application but added that it was "hopeful work could commence in 2020".

The return of the Executive will be a further boost to those hopes.

Last March, a prominent civil servant boss said that the absence of Stormont ministers was contributing to the project's delays.

Tracy Meharg, Permanent Secretary of the Department for Communities, who along with the Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Finance are responsible for funding the project, said the sharp rise in the estimated cost to £110m meant "it is not my position to take decisions which would rightfully be one for the minister or an executive".