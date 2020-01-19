Irish Premiership: Five things we noticed

Navid Nasseri (right) was on target as Glentoran returned to the top with a 2-0 win over Institute

Glentoran reclaim top spot, Cliftonville and Linfield stutter and Glenavon put a tough week behind them in style.

No, it may not have been the most exciting round of fixtures we've had this season, but there were still a few talking points from the Irish Premiership this weekend.

Here are five of them.

Vintage Crusaders brush Larne aside

Media playback is not supported on this device McGonigle doubles helps Crues sink Larne

Referring to his side's comfortable 3-0 defeat of Larne, Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter said 'we got the whole thing right'.

It's difficult to disagree with that assessment.

Crusaders, who have attracted their fair share of criticism this season, were superior to Larne in every department on Saturday.

Jordan Owens towered above his markers - and helped himself to a classic Jordan Owens goal - while Jamie McGonigle proved too hot to handle as he added another two goals to his tally.

In midfield, Gary Thompson, Declan Caddell and Philip Lowry helped the Crues maintain control while, in defence, Baxter's makeshift back four stood firm and barely gave Johnny McMurray and David McDaid a sniff.

Indeed, Baxter singled Rodney Brown and Billy Joe Burns out for praise at the heart of the defence as they helped secure a fifth straight clean sheet.

There can be no debating the idea that Crusaders have underwhelmed at times this season. But make no mistake, their response to losing the Boxing Day derby to Cliftonville has been nothing short of exemplary.

Work cut out for Reds after damaging week

Media playback is not supported on this device Anderson goal defeats Reds

As one north Belfast team rises, the other one falters.

Yes, Cliftonville's preparations for Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield showpiece have been pretty disastrous.

On Monday, they were sub-par and lost to Linfield. On Saturday, they were equally as underwhelming and lost to Carrick Rangers who, it must be said, were good value for their win.

The Reds enjoyed a fruitful festive period but the scars of such an intense schedule are coming to the fore as they encounter a post-New Year wobble.

Ruaidhri Donnelly may have snubbed Larne to stay at Solitude but the forward is clearly lacking match sharpness after missing a few games through injury.

Likewise, Joe Gormley and Ryan Curran are both struggling with their own niggles, while Conor McMenamin has cooled off after his Christmas hot streak, meaning Paddy McLaughlin's attack is far from firing on all cylinders.

McLaughlin can only hope that new recruit Michael McCrudden gets off the mark soon with the Reds suddenly looking up on the rest of the title challengers.

Glenavon send out statement after exodus

Media playback is not supported on this device Hamilton's Glenavon ease past Ballymena United

Don't count Glenavon out just yet.

Gary Hamilton could be forgiven for feeling a particularly intense hit of the January blues after watching Rhys Marshall, Caolan Marron, Andrew Mitchell and Stephen Murray leave Mourneview Park.

Instead, Glenavon rocked up to the Showgrounds and delivered one of their most impressive performances in recent memory, beating Ballymena 3-0 with Conan Byrne, Danny Purkis and Greg Moorhouse on target.

It was the perfect antidote after a dispiriting exodus of talent and will fill Glenavon fans with optimism after a trying few weeks.

And while they have watched a lot of quality head for the exit door recently, Hamilton will have been delighted with Calum Birney's debut in defence.

Not a bad prelude to this week's Mid Ulster Cup final against Loughgall.

Glorious Glackin

Media playback is not supported on this device Glackin hat-trick helps beats Point

In terms of natural ability, few players in the Irish League can match Jamie Glackin - and the midfielder showed just how devastating he could be against Warrenpoint.

His first goal was an understated masterpiece, nonchalantly flicking his right boot onto the ball to lift it over Mark Byrne.

The second was more emphatic, sending a rasping half-volley into the roof of the net to double Coleraine's lead.

The hat-trick clincher wasn't bad, either, as he steamed clear of the Point defence before calmly rolling the ball into the bottom corner. You'd struggle to see a better hat-trick all season.

"We've been doing a lot of work with him because we feel there is so much more to come from him," said Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney of Glackin's untapped potential.

It may not have worked out for Glackin at Crusaders, but whatever Kearney and his backroom staff have been doing with the 24-year-old has had the desired effect.

Contrasting emotions for 'Big Two'

Media playback is not supported on this device Glens top the league with victory over Institute

Glentoran like to remind us that the sun rises in the eat, but their latest ray of light came in the north west as they saw off Institute at the Brandywell to hit the front for the second Saturday running.

New signing (and Triple H doppelganger) Keith Cowan marked his debut with a goal after Navid Nasseri had opened the scoring with a well-taken strike as the Glens stretched their unbeaten league run to 15 games.

From there, it was reasonably comfortable as Mick McDermott's men made the trek back to Belfast having reclaimed their place at the summit.

That was thanks to a limp Linfield surprisingly dropping two points at home to Dungannon Swifts.

Having overcome a stern challenge at Solitude, David Healy's Blues failed to score against a side who, before Saturday, had conceded 24 goals in their last five away games.

Yet the champions were unable to break down a Swifts side which featured a 16-year-old goalkeeper and two midfielders at centre-back.

For Healy, the disappointment lay with a failure to back up Monday night's stirring defeat of Cliftonville with another convincing performance.

However, as the former Northern Ireland striker was quick to point out, there are still 14 games remaining. He's not hitting any panic buttons just yet.