All-Ireland Club SFC final: Twitter reacts as Kilcoo fall short against Corofin

Boring? Dramatic? Tense? We'll go with utterly insane.

The All-Ireland Club SFC final was a slow burner, and after a controversial Kilcoo red card, Corofin looked like they were set for three in a row.

However the county Down men dug deep and Paul Devin's last-gasp free sent the game to extra-time, however Corofin are champions for a reason and stormed clear in the additional 20 minutes.

You can read the report here, but this is how Twitter reacted to a game that had everything at Croke Park.

Un-baa-lievable scenes in Croke

Sorry, we'll see ourselves out.

Caught off guard?

Mickey Moran: Tactical genius?

Inter Kilcoo

Announce Ashley Young on a six-month loan.

Stepping up

The Kilcoo stopper made several big saves in the first half.

Win at all costs

You have to beat what is in front of you.

Alex called it

Dylan Ward's controversial sending off was decisive...or so we all thought.

Running men

Kilcoo put in the hard yards.

The Devlin's in the detail

Talk about a pressure free by Paul Devlin!

It's not over until it's over

It all kicked off in the tunnel after Devlin's dramatic leveller.

Into the new decade

Sure what else would you be at.

Need something strong than tea

Stressed isn't a strong enough word!

Never poke the bear

Corofin stepped up a gear in extra-time.

Coming up short

Fair to play to Kilcoo through, superb effort from the county Down men.

Relentless Corofin

The Galway outfit are champions for a reason. They hit a different level in extra-time.

Kilcoo warriors

We'll save the final word for Kilcoo. Some effort but it wasn't to be.