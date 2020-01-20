Paul Jordan: Magherafelt rider splits from RC Express Racing ahead of 2020 season

Paul Jordan lists the Isle of Man TT as his favourite event to compete at

Paul Jordan has parted company with his RC Express Racing team prior to the start of the 2020 racing season.

Jordan, 28, joined the Bristol-based outfit in 2018, having his first outing with the team at the Ulster Grand Prix.

An impressive debut on the team's Kawasaki Superstock machine was followed by a strong 14th place at the season-ending Macau Grand Prix.

The Magherafelt rider took a career-best fourth place in the Lightweight race at the 2019 Isle of Man TT.

He finished only five seconds off the podium on board his Kawasaki.

As the team's main rider, Jordan also secured a string of top-15 finishes at last year's TT.