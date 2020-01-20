All-Ireland Club SFC final: Decider 'could have Boxing Day slot' - Enda McGinley

Media playback is not supported on this device Corofin secure third All-Ireland in a row

Enda McGinley has called on the GAA to consider scheduling the All-Ireland club finals on Boxing Day.

The former Tyrone All-Ireland winner believes the club deciders should be held on the same date every year.

McGinley was speaking after Corofin beat Kilcoo at Croke Park on Sunday in the first club final to be moved from the traditional St Patrick's day slot.

"A permanent fixture in the calendar will always catch the imagination," he told Sportsound Extra Time.

The 39-year-old, who won the All-Ireland Championship with the Red Hands in 2003, 2005 and 2008, cited soccer's festive fixtures as an example that could be followed.

"It will be more of a fixture in people's lives than a random day in the calendar," he continued. "If you look at the Premiership, the Boxing Day and New Year's fixtures are part of people's routine.

"St Patrick's Day was always school and club finals day, and I'd be a big fan of moving the competitions so we can have them in the same calendar year.

"I would love to see it get a Boxing Day slot. Maybe some in Croke Park don't want to open Croke Park on Boxing Day, but it would be a great yearly occasion to sit down with the family and watch the club final.

"As it is, it is sort of moving house and this is its halfway slot at the minute. That said, I played a lot of football and would have given anything to play in a club final - I wouldn't have cared what day it was on."