Crues control, Point persistence and 'a horrible week' - Five things we noticed

Linfield destroy Glenavon (again), leaders Crusaders keep their impressive run going and Warrenpoint Town finally move off the foot of the table.

It was another busy weekend in the Irish Premiership. Here are five things we took away from it.

Point persistence pays off

Last-gasp Point edge Carrick to move off the bottom

On the opening day of the season, Warrenpoint lost 6-0 to Larne to end the weekend at the bottom of the table.

And they stayed there. For months and months it looked as though they were destined to stay there, hopelessly adrift.

But it all changed at 16:50 on Saturday afternoon as Lee Tavinder blew the final whistle at Taylor's Avenue and 'Point celebrated their most significant win of the season.

Carrick Rangers, buoyed by last week's win over Cliftonville, looked to be heading for another big three points courtesy of Caolan Loughran's first-half penalty.

But back came Warrenpoint, with Alan O'Sullivan and Ryan Swan both scoring in injury time to move the border club off bottom spot.

They were rewarded for their persistence, too. Their determination to flood the Carrick box remained undimmed, even when it looked as though their efforts would be in vain.

At the end, they revelled in the ecstasy and, as a bonus, Gray admitted his delight at the guarantee of being second-from-bottom for at least a fortnight with Irish Cup matters taking centre stage next week.

No Seaview solace for Jeffrey after 'horrible week'

High-flying Crues see off Ballymena

Having emerged from the away dressing room at Seaview, a beleaguered David Jeffrey admitted that it had been a 'horrible week' for Ballymena United.

A devastating one-two punch from Cliftonville denied them glory in the County Antrim Shield on Tuesday night and there was to be no Shore Road solace for Jeffrey's players as they fell to their fifth straight league defeat to a superior Crusaders side.

And in keeping with their recent woes, Ballymena simply couldn't get the job done against Stephen Baxter's men, who are yet to concede a goal in 2020.

Josh Kelly and Scot Whiteside both spurned opportunities when the match was 0-0 and, almost inevitably, Ballymena were punished following the restart, with Declan Caddell and Ross Clarke netting for the north Belfast side to further plunge Jeffrey into despair at the end of his 200th game in charge of the Sky Blues.

And, as Jeffrey faces the possibility of losing a prized asset in Adam Lecky, he must now turn his attention to Milltown, where Ballymena will face Warrenpoint in the Irish Cup.

Should they exit that competition, speculation over Jeffrey's future at Warden Street will almost certainly intensify.

Swifts hitting form at the perfect time

Swifts sink Stute to boost survival hopes

Just as Dungannon looked to be sliding perilously into the relegation dogfight, they find four points from somewhere.

After holding Linfield to a draw at Windsor Park, Kris Lindsay's men took care of business by beating Institute 2-0 in comfortable fashion at Stangmore Park.

Dylan King and Douglas Wilson scored the goals, but it's worth noting that this was the first time the Swifts have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the league all season.

Having conceded an avalanche of goals this term, it must have been a sweet sight for Lindsay.

Dungannon were good value for their win, too, with Rhyss Campbell and Caolan McAleer proving a handful for 'Stute on either wing. Campbell was awarded man of the match while McAleer won the penalty that allowed Wilson to put the game to bed from the spot.

The last two games have offered much-needed reprieve for Dungannon, but further disappointment for 'Stute, who have fallen below Warrenpoint.

As for the Swifts, they can now look forward to next week's Irish Cup clash with Newry City having finally captured some momentum.

One step forward, two steps back for Glenavon

Linfield score eight against Glenavon in Windsor rout

Gary Hamilton could be forgiven for never wanting to visit Windsor Park as the opposition's manager ever again.

Although Hamilton has overseen some of Glenavon's most impressive victories at the historic venue, it's been a remarkably rough ride this season.

Two games played and 15 goals conceded, the Lurgan Blues are a shadow of the side that tore Linfield apart at Windsor in April.

There is, it seems, no let-up for Hamilton. Having produced their best performance in recent memory to beat Ballymena 3-0 last week, they have followed that by surrendering their Mid-Ulster Cup crown to lower-league opposition before imploding spectacularly - once again - against the champions.

The refereeing certainly didn't help at Windsor, particularly with Linfield's second goal as the Blues were awarded a penalty for a foul outside the box while there were two balls on the pitch.

However, Glenavon must look beyond the officiating and to their own shortcomings. Robbie Garrett's red card for saying something untoward to referee Ian McNabb senselessly handed his side a numerical disadvantage when they were already 3-0 down.

After that, they crumbled, allowing Shayne Lavery - a player not known for his aerial prowess - to head in the fourth before succumbing to Joel Cooper's winged wizardry.

For Glenavon, another grim post-mortem awaits. For Linfield, however, they maintain their title push and can only hope that Jamie Mulgrew's injury isn't as serious as it looked.

Glentoran's bubble finally bursts

McMurray goal sinks Glens at Inver

It had to end eventually.

After a mightily impressive 15-game unbeaten streak, Glentoran were finally brought back down to earth, losing 2-1 to Larne after a gripping contest at Inver Park.

Larne deserve plenty of plaudits for the manner in which they won, coming from a goal down to steal it in stoppage time, with Lee Lynch and Johnny McMurray cancelling out Albert Watson's own-goal.

And this will certainly act as a stern examination of Glentoran's title credentials. They've been flying high for the last three months, but must now regroup in time for Glenavon's visit to the Oval on Tuesday night.

This defeat is far from decisive, but it will be interesting to see how Mick McDermott's men react after such serene progress over the last three months.

Yet another twist in this endlessly engrossing title race.