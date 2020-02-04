Mike Browne signs to ride for Burrows/RK Racing team in 2020

Mike Browne was fourth in the Irish Supersport series in 2020

Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne has agreed to ride for the Burrows/RK Racing team in the 2020 season.

The Cork man will campaign a Superstock Suzuki and a Yamaha Supersport machine at the Irish national road races, plus the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Browne was fourth in the 2019 Irish Supersport Championship.

Team owner John Burrows plans to add a second rider to the line-up to replace Derek Sheils, who parted company with the team in January.

Browne's 2019 season included a victory at the East Coast Festival at Killalane in September, as well as an impressive 18th place finish in the second Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT, after taking 20th in the first race.

The 30-year-old was competing at the TT for the first time after finishing fourth in the Senior Manx Grand Prix in 2018.

"I'm excited to work with Mike because he's a young rider who I feel has good potential," said Burrows.

"He has a good attitude to racing and I was impressed with his 18th place in the Supersport race at the TT, where he only had limited laps due to the bad run of wet weather.

"He is still very inexperienced at the TT so that was a really solid result and hopefully we can help Mike take the next step in his career."

Browne said: "Having the bikes prepared for me will make a huge difference because I was spending a couple of nights a week in the shed doing my own spannering last season, which wasn't really ideal.

"I'll be able to just get on with job of riding the bikes, so it takes a bit of the pressure off. As the season went on last year, I was getting closer to the lads running at the front and I was growing in confidence.

"This year, once I get settled in with the team and get used to the bikes, I don't see why I couldn't be there or thereabouts at the Irish nationals."