Michael Dunlop: Ballymoney rider still to agree Superbike deal for 2020

Dunlop will compete in his own MD Racing colours in the Superstock and Supersport classes

Michael Dunlop says he remains without a deal to ride a Superbike in 2020 and is "open to proposals".

Dunlop, 30, will compete in the Supersport and Stockstock classes under his own MD Racing banner which has been the case in recent seasons.

The Ballymoney man has ridden a Superbike for the Tyco BMW team in the last two seasons.

"I currently have no agreement in place to ride a Superbike for this season," said Dunlop on his Facebook page.

The majority of Dunlop's racing rivals have finalised their arrangements for the 2020 campaign.

Dunlop earned his 19th Isle of Man TT triumph in 2019 as he won the Supertwin event but his campaign was affected by injury.

He suffered a wrist problem in the early part of the season after a crash in testing before being injured while driving in the Donegal Rally.

The Northern Irish rider then suffered a broken pelvis at the Southern 100 in July and while he returned to earn wins at his home Armoy Road Races meeting, he was not able to fully compete on the main race day at the Ulster Grand Prix.