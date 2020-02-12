North West 200: BSB rider James Ellison to make debut at Triangle circuit in 2020

James Ellison has been a competitor in the British Superbike Championship for many years

British Superbike Championship regular James Ellison is to make his road racing debut at the North West 200.

The 39-year-old Cumbrian will compete at the international event in May.

The former MotoGP rider was one of 10 newcomers who were shown around the Triangle circuit this week in preparation for making their bow.

Ellison's only previous racing appearance in Northern Ireland was at the Sunflower Trophy short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt back in 2010.

In a distinguished track career, he has also ridden in World Superbikes, World Supersport, World Endurance Racing, and was a two-time European Superstock champion in 2000 and 2001.

His highest-ever finish in the British Superbike series was second overall in 2009, while he finished third in both the 2015 and 2016 BSB championships.

He rode the first part of last season with the Smith's Racing team on a BMW, before concluding his campaign with the OMG Suzuki outfit, who are now also running BMW machinery.

Ellison follows in the wheeltracks of a number of other leading BSB riders who have raced at the North West in recent years, including four-time winner Glenn Irwin, TT star Peter Hickman, Australian Josh Brookes and Nottingham's Richard Cooper, who finished runner-up in the second Superstock race on his debut last year.

Other riders intending to compete at the North West for the first time in 2020 include Republic of Ireland rider Michael Browne, American Chris Sarbora, Austrian Julian Trummer, Wayne Bourgeais of France and Polish rider Krystian Paluch.