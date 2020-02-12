Michael McCann returns to the Antrim football squad after three years out

Michael McCann was Cargin's captain in last year's Antrim Senior Football Championship success

Michael McCann has returned to training with Antrim's senior footballers and could be included for the Division Four match against Carlow on 23 February.

McCann, absent from the county scene since 2017, led Cargin to victory over Lamh Dhearg in the Antrim Senior Championship final in October.

The 33-year-old trained with Lenny Harbinson's Saffrons panel on Tuesday.

The return of the versatile McCann will be a boost to Antrim's league and Championship prospects.

They have won two out of three in Division Four and play the winners of Monaghan v Cavan in the Ulster Championship in May.

McCann was as All-Star nominee as far back as 2009 - the year he helped Antrim clinch a surprise place in the Ulster Final.