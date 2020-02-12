GPA: Players body 'disappointed' with Tom Ryan's comments on inter-county games

GPA CEO Paul Flynn says inter-county games "continue to be the jewel in the crown of the GAA"

The Gaelic Players Association has expressed disappointment at GAA director-general Tom Ryan's comments on the costs of the inter-county game.

Following the publication of the GAA's annual report on Tuesday, Ryan said the rising costs of preparing inter-county teams were "unsustainable".

The report said a 12 per cent rise in inter-county team costs as "alarming".

However, the GPA have responded, saying the inter-county game was "being presented as the GAA's problem child".

"It is disappointing for our members, that the inter-county game to which they dedicate 31 hours of their time each week, as they proudly represent their counties, is once again being presented as the GAA's problem child," wrote GPA CEO Flynn.

"Far from being a problem child, inter-county games, and the players that make them the spectacle that they are, continue to be the jewel in the crown of the GAA.

He added: "Therefore, in the midst of the record-breaking revenues of €73.9 million reported for 2019 (up 16%), which are primarily and overwhelmingly generated off the inter county games, it is disappointing to see that it is the so-called unsustainable costs of those inter-county games commanding such a share of the GAA's attention."

Ploy of painting inter-county games in a negative light has been used consistently - Flynn

Flynn expanded on his defence of the inter-county game by outlining its contribution towards the GAA's record annual revenue of €73.9m in 2019.

"Our inter-county games are the revenue generating machine that allows the GAA to compete with rugby, soccer and other sports for hearts and minds of the Irish public," added Flynn.

"Our inter-county games are the flagship promotional and developmental tool that keeps the GAA in the news and journalists, pundits, administrators, coaches, physios and all the other professionals working within the inter county games in jobs.

GAA director-general Tom Ryan on Tuesday said increasing costs of inter-county teams was "alarming"

"We have seen this ploy of painting inter-county games in a negative light used consistently to keep players down, to make them feel like they are lucky to be involved in the games.

"Make no mistake, the players, past and present, are proud to represent their counties at the highest level but the GAA is also lucky to have those players who give so much of themselves, often to their own detriment, to allow it generate the revenues that keeps the association afloat.

"Inter-county fixtures generate a total economic impact of €390 million annually, supporting 3,600 jobs and directly contributing over €40 to the exchequer. This at a time when many of our players can barely make ends meet and in many cases cannot.

"It is our view that the role of inter county games and our players to the overall health of the GAA, as evidenced in the Annual Report, needed to be acknowledged."