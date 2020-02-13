British Superbikes: Graeme Irwin joins brothers in feature class for 2020

Irwin brothers Andrew, Graeme (centre) and Glenn will all compete in British Superbikes this season

Graeme Irwin will switch from the British Superstock 1000cc class to compete in the feature British Superbike series in 2020.

The 28-year-old will join brothers Glenn and Andrew, who will form the Honda Racing team, on the BSB grid.

Carrickfergus-based Graeme, a former British motocross champion, will ride a Kawasaki for Team 64 Motorsport.

Irwin had a best finish of 10th at Cadwell Park in his maiden season of tarmac racing in Superstocks in 2019.

"I'm incredibly excited to be riding the Team 64 Kawasaki in the British Superbike Championship. One of my aims was to work with a crew chief who has also raced and Aaron [Zanotti] fits the bill perfectly," said Graeme.

"Of course I'll be up against my brothers. We're a very close family and respect one another but when the lights go out we all have a job to do."

Team 64 Principal, Zanotti commented: "Myself and the team are delighted and really looking forward to working with Graeme, he has an impressive pedigree and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together this season."

The British Superbike series will begin over the Easter weekend at Silverstone.