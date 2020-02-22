Late Guinness goal helps Down secure dramatic two-point win over Longford

Guinness scored the goal which won the game for Down

Down maintained their hopes of securing tier one status with a dramatic two-point victory over Longford at Pairc Esler.

A late James Guinness goal proved to be the winner for the Mourne County in a tense Division Three encounter.

After the hosts were 0-9 to 0-7 in front at the break, Longford's Liam Connerton scored the game's first goal before Corey Quinn responded for Down.

It is a second win in four league outings for Paddy Tally's men.

The result takes them to five points for the season, level with Longford and three behind Division Three leaders Cork, who secured an away win over Tipperary on Saturday night.

Guinness's winning goal came in the 69th minute as he made 60 metres to collect a pass before going through and finishing well past visiting goalkeeper Paddy Collum.

That gave Down a four-point margin which was reduced to three by a late Daniel Mimnagh point, his third of the match, but the home side would not be denied.

In a tight opening half in Newry, both sides scored two points in the first five minutes and it was the 25th minute before there was a two-point gap in the scoreline for the first time.

Down midfielder Johnny Flynn grabbed two impressive scores from distance before a Donal O'Hare strike made it 0-6 to 0-4 to Tally's men.

Liam Kerr had the best goalscoring chance of the half in injury-time, but his close-range effort was saved well by Collum, who had earlier scored a point from a 45.

Barry O'Hagan reacted well to claim a point from the rebound to give the Mourne County a 0-9 to 0-7 lead at half-time.

They had opened up a 0-11 to 0-7 lead after the restart before Connerton got the visitors back into the game with a 52nd minute goal.

More to follow.

Down: R Burns; S Annett, P Murdock, R McAleenan; G Collins, D O'Hagan, B McArdle; J Flynn, D Guinness; B O'Hagan, K McKenna, L Kerr; D O'Hare, A Morgan, C Quinn.

Longford: P Colum, P Fox, A Farrell, B O'Farrell, I O'Sullivan, G Rogers, C Smyth, D Gallagher, K Diffley, M Quinn, D McElliott, D Reynolds, D Doherty, L Connerton, O Kenny.