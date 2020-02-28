GAA Football League: Tyrone troubles, Cavan cruising and solid Saffrons - talking points from first four rounds

Antrim and Derry are both pushing for promotion

It has been a thrilling first month of the 2020 National Football League season.

The first four rounds of fixtures have treated us to renewed rivalries, thrilling battles and controversies aplenty as we slowly inch out of winter and towards the start of the provincial championships.

This weekend is likely to generate a fresh batch of talking points, too, with Tyrone hosting Dublin at Healy Park in a Division 1 blockbuster on Saturday before Donegal entertain Monaghan in an all-Ulster meeting on Sunday.

But before that, let's assess what we have seen so far.

Division 1 - Resurgent Galway, never-say-die Dubs and Donegal's frustrations

One of the most intriguing storylines in the top-tier has been the emergence of a rejuvenated Galway, who have picked up six points from a possible eight.

After a disappointing 2019 campaign, the formative stages of the Padraic Joyce era has breathed exciting new life into the Tribesmen, who demonstrated their attacking prowess in scintillating fashion with a crushing 2-25 to 0-12 defeat of Tyrone in Tuam.

Of course, that win came after impressive victories over Monaghan and Donegal either side of an agonisingly narrow defeat by Kerry in Tralee.

Galway's intense, attack-minded approach has attracted plenty of plaudits with Shane Walsh, in particular, catching the eye after his devastating 1-8 display against Tyrone.

Galway are yet to play Dublin, of course, who have also begun the campaign under new management with Dessie Farrell succeeding six-time All-Ireland winner Jim Gavin.

Galway forward Shane Walsh (right) scored 1-8 during his county's 19-point win over Tyrone

While Dublin have certainly rode their luck at times, they have clearly not lost that remarkable ability to get results, recovering from slow starts to draw with Kerry and Monaghan, the latter of which saw them fight back from 10 points down.

Farrell's side proved too strong for defending champions Mayo and staged a second-half comeback to edge Donegal by a single point.

While Farrell will be understandably content with his side's progress, Declan Bonner must be wondering how Donegal have only amassed three points.

The Ulster champions opened their campaign with a thrilling 0-19 to 2-13 draw with Mayo in Ballybofey before easing past strugglers Meath in Navan.

However, the next two games would bring only disappointment as Donegal surrendered leads to lose at home to Galway and to Dublin in Croke Park.

Three-time All-Star Michael Murphy has been thoroughly impressive once again, but it will take an almighty effort from the entire panel to fend off Monaghan this Sunday.

The Farneymen have done well to keep pace with Galway and Dublin, recovering from their opening defeat by the former to take five points from a possible six.

Seamus McEnaney's return has yielded encouraging results and 'Banty' will be particularly pleased with Conor McCarthy contributing 1-3 to their 2-15 to 0-12 win over Mayo to share the scoring burden with the talismanic Conor McManus.

For Kerry, David Clifford has risen admirably to his added responsibilities as captain but that has not masked the Kingdom's defensive issues, conceding a division-high 72 points over the first four games.

As for Tyrone, the Red Hand community drew a collective sharp intake of breath as Cathal McShane was stretchered off against Galway; the enduring image at the end of a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Mickey Harte's men in Tuam.

With the potential long-term absence of his All-Star full-forward, the challenge of securing a maximum four points from the final two games now seems a tall order for Tyrone.

Division 2 - Cavan cruising, Fermanagh facing drop and Armagh in battle for second

Cavan's push for promotion is certainly going according to the plan, with Mickey Graham's men top of Division 2 with six points after four games.

Graham will be pleased that losing key forward Niall Murray has not adversely impacted last year's Ulster finalists' progress, securing back-to-back wins over Laois and Fermanagh since the Cavan Gaels man succeeded to a quad injury.

Graham has been negotiating with a depleted panel with Killian Clarke, Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh opting out and Cian Mackey announcing his retirement from inter-county retirement.

The outlook isn't quite as bright for Fermanagh, however, as Sunday's defeat at Brewster Park left them winless and in the relegation zone.

Cavan duo Thomas Galligan and Stephen Murray celebrate victory over Laois

While Rory McMenamin has sought to engineer a more expansive brand of football with the Ernesiders in his first season of county management, two points from four games has increased the likelihood of second-tier championship football unless they reach the Ulster final (which they managed under Rory Gallagher in 2018).

Armagh, the third Ulster side in Division 2, are currently locked with three other teams - Roscommon, Westmeath and Laois - on five points ahead of their visit to Enniskillen to face Fermanagh on Sunday.

The emergence of free-scoring corner-forward Conor Turbitt has been a particularly positive aspect for Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney.

With the Orchard County chasing promotion and Fermanagh hoping to avoid the ignominy of relegation incentives, this weekend's clash at Brewster could be crucial in determining the Ulster counties' fortunes.

Division 3 - Cork set the pace as Derry and Down jostle for promotion

Cork couldn't quite pull off the great escape to keep them in Division 2 last year, but barring a dramatic collapse, the Rebels will return to the second-tier for 2021 after picking up a maximum eight points from their four league games.

McCarthy has rightly earned praise for nurturing Cork's next generation while the 2010 All-Ireland champions have greatly benefitted from the return of Ciaran Sheehan after six years in the AFL.

While Ronan McCarthy's men are setting a blistering pace, there is a fascinating race for promotion developing behind them, with Longford, Derry, Offaly and Down all locked on five points.

New Derry manager has led the Oak Leafers to five points from their opening four games

Rory Gallagher's nascent reign in Derry has been characterised by gritty, rather than spectacular, displays with Slaughtneil forward Shane McGuigan contributing 2-22 of the Oak Leafers' tally.

Gallagher, who expressed frustration at Derry's profligacy in their four-point win over Louth last time out, knows his players must produce the best performance of the campaign so far if they're to take anything away from their visit to Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

Paddy Tally's Down are in a similar situation to Derry having picked up five points. The Mourne men got the better of their Ulster rivals when the two sides met in Newry at the start of the month, but Tally has demanded improvement as his players prepare to face Offaly at O'Connor Park on Sunday.

Division 4 - Saffrons in the hunt as Limerick lead the way

Derry and Leitrim walked to promotion from Division 4 last year, but the current state of affairs looks much brighter from an Antrim perspective this time around.

Limerick lead the way on eight points but Lenny Harbinson's Saffrons are only a point adrift of second-placed Wexford, who have shown signs of improvement under the leadership of Kerry's four-time All-Ireland winner Paul Galvin.

A Wexford home win over Sligo on Saturday would place greater significance on Antrim's clash with Limerick on Sunday as Harbinson attempts to bring Division 3 football back to Antrim for the first time since 2017.

Media playback is not supported on this device Finnegan's love for the GAA unwavering amid motor neurone disease battle

But there have certainly been encouraging signs for Antrim having backed up a dramatic Dr McKenna Cup win over Fermanagh with a slick display against Wexford which signalled their promotion credentials.

The loss of star forwards Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ryan Murray has been countered by the likes of Paddy Cunningham, Peter Healy and James McCauley making major impressions following their return to the panel.

Antrim's Division Three hopes remain intact. Like Derry and Down in the tier above them, it looks like their push will go right down to the wire.