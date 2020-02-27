World Superbikes: Phillip Island 'such a unique track' - five-time champion Rea

Rea won five consecutive races at the Phillip Island circuit between 2015 and 2017

Jonathan Rea says the Phillip Island track which hosts the opening round of the World Superbike series this weekend is unlike any other on the calendar.

The traditional curtain-raiser of the championship will see Rea begin his bid for a sixth successive world title.

"It's such a unique track - we don't race anything like it anywhere else in the world," said the Kawasaki rider.

"The test this week has been positive. I've never felt better around Phillip Island and prepared for race weekend."

The 33-year-old has won five races around the Australian circuit, his last successes coming in 2017 when he registered a double.

Twelve months ago Rea finished runner-up to Alvaro Bautista in all three races but will hope to improve on those results this time round.

"It's round one and everyone is excited. You never know what is going to happen," added the Northern Irishman.

"The main target is to come out of here with a bagful of points to take into round two.

"Winter testing has been great. I've probably done the least amount of pre-season riding I have done in my career but the testing we have done has been really positive.

"The main thing is I feel good with the bike and the team so everything is in the right place. I feel happy both at the track and away from the track.

"It's a case of putting the pieces of the jigsaw together to do the best I can.

"After winning five championships there is an element of having ticked the boxes I have wanted to tick and anything now is coming as a bonus."

'A fun track..but hard to find the perfect lap'

Rea says the venue for the season opener is "special for many reasons and feels like my second home", his wife having grown up in the area.

"The circuit has got fourth and fifth gear corners, first gear chicanes, slow changes of direction and fast changes of direction," outlined the five-time world champion.

"You get the wind coming off the sea and that changes from day to day. One day you can have a headwind pushing you on the straight, the next day it's on your back.

"It's a really fun track but hard to find the perfect lap. Because of the high energy you put through the tyres you always have one part of your brain on tyre consumption for the race.

"You ride it like a bicycle race - stay at the front at the slowest possible speed and keep your powder dry to the end."