World Superbikes: Champion Rea crashes out as Razgatlioglu wins opening race

World champion Rea is a five-time winner at the Phillip Island circuit

Jonathan Rea's attempt to win a sixth consecutive World Superbike title got off to a bad start as he crashed out of the season's first race in Australia.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman was able to walk away from the incident and the race was won in a close finish by Toprak Razgatlioglu of Turkey.

Razgatlioglu narrowly held off English pair Alex Lowes and Scott Redding.

The shorter Superpole sprint and the second full race take place at the Phillip Island circuit on Sunday.

More to follow.