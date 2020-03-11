The £1.5 million cost of Sport NI's 'governance issues'

Sport Northern Ireland is the leading public body for the development of sport in Northern Ireland

Fundamental failures in the governance of Sport NI cost an estimated 1.5 million pounds according to a report issued by the NI Audit Office.

The report lays bare a turbulent period at the public body, which saw the CEO suspended, dismissed and then reinstated.

The chairman, vice-chairman and nine board members also all resigned.

It also states there was a failure to provide satisfactory accounts going back over a four-year period.

The report, entitled 'Governance Issues in Sport Northern Ireland', examines those governance issues and their impact on operations of the body.

The report details "fundamental failings in the governances of Sport NI over a sustained period - failings which are estimated to have cost £1.5 million and diverted Sport NI from focusing on the furtherance of sport and physical recreation."

Sport NI fell below 'accepted standard of public record keeping'

The report by Mr Kieran Donnelly, Comptroller and Auditor General, arose from concerns regarding the delay and poor quality of financial statements provided by Sport NI covering the period from 2014 to 2018.

Preparing financial statements to an acceptable standard and on a timely basis is a key governance requirement of Sport NI, a non-departmental public body which operates at arm's length from the Dept of Communities (and previously Dept of Culture Arts and Leisure).

Donnelly says that it was "extremely unusual for a body audited by the NIAO to have so many years' financial statements in backlog" adding that "Sport NI fell far below the accepted standard of public record keeping."

Antoinette McKeown, pictured here with Carl Frampton, was named head of Sport NI in June 2013

Sport NI has been embroiled in many interrelated personnel and governance issues. A dramatic period saw the suspension of CEO Antoinette McKeown in March 2015, subsequent disciplinary action and dismissal on the grounds of gross misconduct, followed by reinstatement after an independent appeal process.

Ms McKeown also agreed a settlement in a discrimination case with Sport NI.

Nine board members at Sport NI resigned in July 2015, followed by the chairman and vice-chairman in March 2016.

NIAO became 'increasingly concerned'

The NIAO estimates the cost of this disruption, including legal fees and HR costs came to almost 1.5 million pounds - money that could otherwise been spent on the body's purpose of promotion and support of sporting activity in Northern Ireland.

Donnelly states: "It is unacceptable that the resolution of issues arising from relationship breakdowns within Sport NI was allowed to drift for four years, distracting Sport NI from its core business and consuming resources."

With the return of Ms McKeown in post in July 2017, along with a new Board, the Audit Office had anticipated the swift completion of the outstanding Sport NI financial statements.

However, the report reveals how statements provided by Sport NI were of "poor quality" and how the NIAO then "became increasingly concerned at the time taken by Sport NI to complete its backlog financial statements and was not assured that the issue was being resolved by Sport NI."

While the backlog of accounts is now almost cleared, Mr Donnelly notes "The fact that Sport NI has not been able to return its preparation of financial statements to the expected standards and timetable since the return of the CEO is concerning."

Stormont must take action

Despite the upheaval of the governance issues, the report notes that Sport NI achieved the majority of its targets and key performance indicators, which may demonstrate that "the targets/KPIs set were not sufficiently challenging" - Donnelly recommends a review by the Dept for Communities.

The report highlights wider lessons to be learnt in the importance of the relationship between the Board, CEO and senior management for efficient operation and recommends that "signs of relationship breakdown within senior levels of an Arm's Length Body should be addressed by the body's Board as a corporate governance priority."

He has also concluded that the sponsor Department must also be proactive and take action.

The Department for Communities has welcomed the publication of the report and says it will carefully consider its findings: "There are important lessons to be learned which have been highlighted in the report, not just for Sport NI and the Department, but for the wider public sector."

A spokesman said: "There are recommendations in the report for both Sport NI and the Department. The Department will carefully consider these recommendations before taking the appropriate next steps."