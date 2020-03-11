North West 200: Race will go ahead until "we're told opposite" - Whyte

Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin during the 2019 North West 200

North West 200 event director Mervyn Whyte has confirmed the annual Northern Ireland road race is set to go ahead as planned until "we're told opposite".

Whyte has said that organisers of the popular motorcycling road race have taken advice from the public health authorities.

The North West 200 is scheduled to take place between 10 and 16 May.

"At the present time, the North West 200 is going until we're told opposite," Whyte told BBC Sport NI.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 16.

"We will continue to seek advice and monitor the situation on an ongoing basis as we prepare for 2020 Race Week on May 10-16," read NW 200's statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, has advised that, at this particular time, evidence of benefit from cancelling outdoor sporting events in terms of impact is low."

