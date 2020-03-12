Coronavirus: Sporting events in the Republic of Ireland to be hit by government measures

The final two rounds of fixtures in the GAA inter-county league are likely to be heavily affected

Sporting events in the Republic of Ireland are to be hit by new restrictions imposed by government in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar advised that outdoor gatherings of over 500 people, and indoor gatherings of over 100, should be cancelled until 29 March.

The measures are likely to affect the GAA inter-county league season and the upcoming League of Ireland fixtures.

The restrictions will take effect from 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed that they will meet with government officials on Thursday afternoon before making an announcement on plans for all footballing activities.

League of Ireland side Derry City also responded to the announcement by postponing Friday's game against Sligo Rovers.

The GAA and the Football Association of Ireland have yet to respond to the Taoiseach's announcement.

This weekend's Giles Cup, a third-level ladies football competition, has been suspended because of coronavirus.

They are the first GAA fixtures to be postponed because of the outbreak with many more fixtures expected to be hit.