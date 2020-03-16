Coronavirus: Tandragee 100 road races postponed

Guy Martin won the classic race at Tandragee last year on his first appearance since 2017

The Tandragee 100 is the second road racing event in Northern Ireland to be called off because of coronavirus.

The races were scheduled to take place on 2 May with this year's meeting marking the event's 60th anniversary.

"We believe to gather in large numbers for our event is not appropriate given the circumstances," said Anne Forsythe, Clerk of the Course.

The announcement comes two days after next month's Cookstown 100 was postponed due to coronavirus.

She added: "First and foremost, the safety of our society, more than ever, has to come first.

"It is important not only to consider the safety of our volunteers and officials, local residents and landowners, local businesses, the competitors and of course our spectators but also the wider general public.

"At a time when our Health & Social Care Services are putting plans in place to manage increased demand we must not place an additional strain on their precious resources.

"As a club we are of course disappointed to have to take this decision to postpone our 60th anniversary celebrations, however, it is the right thing to do."