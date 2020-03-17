Coronavirus: Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland play-offs moved to June

Northern Ireland last faced Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League in 2018

Uefa want to play Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-offs at the start of June.

Northern Ireland had been set to face Bosnia-Herzegovina away on 26 March with the Republic taking on Slovakia.

However, after the coronavirus outbreak, Uefa has moved the games to the start of June, subject to a "review of the situation".

The Euro 2020 finals have also been postponed and will now take place from 11 June to 11 July in 2021.

The winners of Bosnia v Northern Ireland will host the victors from Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland to decide who will reach the finals.

While Michael O'Neill had said continuing his time with Northern Ireland "wouldn't be doable" if the play-offs were moved to autumn or beyond, Uefa's proposed date of June opens up the possibility of the 50-year-old extending his time in international management.

O'Neill took over as Stoke City boss in November but it was agreed he would stay on as Northern Ireland manager for the Euro play-off match.

"It wouldn't be doable if you were doing it September, October and November. That wouldn't be an option," O'Neill said recently about his dual role.

"November to March is the quietest part of an international manager's calendar and that has coincided with the period I have been in charge here."

The Republic of Ireland may also face questions over their managerial position if the play-offs are postponed beyond the proposed date in June.

Mick McCarthy was set to hand over the reigns to under-21 manager Stephen Kenny after the conclusion of the Euro 2020 finals, but their positions would be unclear if the play-offs are postponed or if the Republic reach the finals in 2021.