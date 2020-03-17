North West 200 road races are postponed

The North West 200 is Ireland's largest outdoor sporting event

The North West 200 road races scheduled to take place in May have been postponed, event organisers announced on Tuesday.

The event has been postponed after the global coronavirus outbreak.

"Our paramount desire is to act responsibly and do all we can to protect everyone from the threat posed by the virus," said a statement from race organisers.

The Isle of Man TT in June is also cancelled because of coronavirus.

"Over the past two weeks we have been in constant contact with government and public health officials, representatives of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, and the sport's governing body, the MCUI (UC)" continued the statement from the North West 200.

"Today's decision has been based upon the advice and guidance received.

"We enjoy the full support of loyal sponsors and stakeholders in making this decision but apologise for any inconvenience it has caused to them, our competitors, volunteers and race fans."