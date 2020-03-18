Tyrone Under-20s urged to maintain semi-final focus

Tyrone beat Donegal 1-11 to 0-9 in the Ulster Under-20 final on 7 March

Tyrone Under-20 manager Paul Devlin says it is important his players remain positive amid the uncertainty surrounding their All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

The game was to have been played at Croke Park earlier this week, but was called off due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"We always look to positivity. If you look for negative things, you'll find a lot of negative things," said Devlin.

"It is important to remain sensible with everything that is going on."

Devlin added: "We must listen to what people are saying to guide you along, and with a bit of time, it will go by. In a matter of time it will take its course."

With collective training discontinued under a GAA directive issued last week, the Red Hand squad members are working on an individual basis to maintain fitness levels and retain a state of readiness for a return to action.

Team trainer Conall McElholm has devised customised plans for each of the players, which he monitors remotely.

"Conall McElholm, from the word go last Thursday, was on the move, sending programmes through to the players.

"Every two days, he's sending them out stuff for them to work away on themselves, and he will make sure there's a level of fitness maintained there.

"So all the lads are doing their own stuff on their own, and a lot of them have gym equipment in their own homes, in their garages, or whatever. So they can do their work at home without having to go out to gyms."