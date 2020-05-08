Was 1985 Northern Ireland's greatest sporting year?

Dennis Taylor, Barry McGuigan and Joey Dunlop all contributed to s stellar sporting year for NI

For a country with a small population, Northern Ireland always seems to punch well above its weight in sporting terms.

And at no time was that more true than in the stellar year of 1985 when it seemed that sportsmen from Ulster ruled the world.

Monaghan native Barry McGuigan, by then Belfast's adopted boxing son, defeated Eusebio Pedroza for the world featherweight title that year.

Then there was the never-to-be-forgotten classic World Snooker Championship final between Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis, the Coalisland man winning on the final black of the final frame in front of a television audience of 18.5 million.

In rugby, Ireland clinched the Triple Crown - and the Five Nations title - while motorcycling icon Joey Dunlop continued to blaze a trail, collecting his first Isle of Man TT hat-trick and a fourth Formula One world crown.

Not forgetting Northern Ireland's 0-0 draw against England at Wembley to make a second successive World Cup finals...followed by 'that interview' with Alan McDonald post-match.

Barry McGuigan in action against Eusebio Pedroza at Loftus Road

'He hasn't found the range ….. yes he did, he's got him with a right'

I'll never forget that line of commentary as the Clones Cyclone Barry McGuigan stalked world champion Eusebio Pedroza around the ring.

The anticipation in the build-up to the fight was palpable and I watched the fight, huddled round the TV with a bunch of distant relatives in a small terrace house in Carlingford.

Men jumped to their feet every time our hero landed a clean blow. 'C'mon Barry … c'mon'.

Shouts of joy as the champion hit the canvas, nails bitten to the quick, nervousness....amateur analysis, maybe with a hint of bias, saw McGuigan win every round.

Surely he couldn't do it? Could he? And then it came....the judges' scorecards read out and....

Barry McGuigan raised aloft amongst a fervent crowd at Loftus Road, grown men around me with tears in their eyes, people out in the street rejoicing at witnessing history in the making.

Dennis Taylor celebrates winning the 1985 World Championship

'He's done it'

17 frames all, the reigning world champion Steve Davis leads 62 to 59 in the decider.

Taylor is slumped in his chair, rubbing his eyes and reflecting agonisingly on what could have been.

He's just missed a shot to win the World Championship, so near but yet so far.

Davis steps forward, one pot to retain his crown. Taylor seemingly resigned to his fate.

The Englishman steps up confidently, the Crucible falls silent, tension builds, but....Davis overcuts the black ball, the crowd gasps.

The cue ball continues to roll as if the stars were aligning. A crescendo of cheers builds as the white ball plots its path around the table. Davis looks ruefully towards the ceiling.

Taylor has another chance at the title. He sizes up the shot. A steely stare through his oversize glasses, the slow rhythmic cue action, complete silence and the shot.

The crowd erupts. The cue clenched in both hands raised above his head. He'd done it, He was 'Dennis Taylor - World Champion'.

Stunned and in disbelief at what he'd just achieved, a huge wry smile fell over his face, followed by a 'I told you I could do it' finger wag in the direction of someone in the crowd.

Alan McDonald in action for Northern Ireland

'Anyone that say's that's a fix can come and see me!'

Alan McDonald's post-match comments at Wembley Stadium have become more memorable than the events of the match itself.

A 0-0 draw against England in November 1985 clinched Northern Ireland's qualification for the 1986 World Cup - hot on the heels of their appearance at Spain in '82.

Already-qualified England's star studded team lined up under the twin towers of the famous footballing mecca.

Shilton, Hoddle, Waddle, Wilkins and Lineker were just some of the footballing royalty on show trying to break the resistance of the plucky Northern Ireland boys.

McDonald and goalkeeper Pat Jennings inspired the team, repelling wave after wave of attack, Billy Bingham frantically waving and cajoling his players from the touchline.

The final whistle blows, Bingham runs on to the pitch arms aloft, Jennings takes the plaudits and McDonald makes it clear to the media that the players had earned their place at the finals.

Whilst we are on the subject of the beautiful game, 1985 was the year that local lad Norman Whiteside broke Everton hearts in the FA Cup final.

Ten-man Manchester United were 0-0 against the Toffees in extra-time when Whiteside spectacularly broke the deadlock with a curling effort.

The goal won United the cup and Norman who was the hero of the hour.

Michael Kiernan scores a drop goal to win the triple crown for Ireland

'The drop at goal is over, Michael Kiernan has done it'

The Irish Rugby team played their part in making 1985 a memorable sporting year.

The Five Nations Championship started with a trip to Murrayfield - two tries by Ulster's Trevor Ringland, converted by Michael Kiernan, who added a further drop goal and penalty gave the Irish an 18-15 victory at the home of Scottish rugby.

Mick Doyle's team faced the French next, a team who were coming to Dublin fresh off the back of victory over the Scots in Paris.

A fervent crowd of 56,000 packed Lansdowne Road to witness a 15-15 draw. Michael Kiernan proved to be the Irish hero of the hour kicking all Ireland's points in the hard-fought stalemate.

An away trip to Wales was next for the so far unbeaten Irish.

Second-half tries from Keith Crossan, another Ulsterman, and Ringland were converted by Michael Kiernan, who added a further three penalties to give the Irish a 21-9 victory and a shot at the Triple Crown.

Victory over the old foe England would see Ireland lift the Triple Crown and win the Championship outright.

A game originally scheduled to be the tournament opener, but delayed due to inclement weather had become the decider.

Brendan Mullin scored the home side's only try of the match. The rest of Ireland's tally came from the brilliant boot of Kiernan, two penalties and a drop goal enough to see off a try by Rory Underwood and two Rob Andrew penalties.

1985 witnessed Ireland capture their 10th Championship title, their sixth Triple Crown and finish with the top point-scorer in Kiernan and leading try scorer Ringland.

Nearly two decades would pass before Ireland would celebrate another Triple Crown victory in 2004 and a further five years before the talisman of Irish rugby, Brian O'Driscoll, was able to deliver the Six Nations Championship in the form of the 2009 Grand Slam.

Joey Dunlop relaxes with a cup of tea

First TT hat-trick for Joey

Joey Dunlop, the quiet motorcycling legend from Ballymoney also enjoyed a successful 1985.

He claimed his first Isle of Man TT hat-trick, becoming only the second rider after Mike Hailwood to achieve the feat.

Joey lifted the Junior TT, Formula One and Senior TT trophies over the Mountain Course on his way to scooping his fourth consecutive Formula One world championship.

Further trebles would follow for Dunlop in 1988 and 2000, while his final tally of world titles was extended to five.

Another local rider, Brian Reid, took the Formula Two world title, having come so close to winning the championship in 1984 - a breakdown at the Ulster Grand Prix put paid to that championship bid.

Sport is all about opinions and some may come up with more successful years for Northern Ireland, Ulster, Irish sport, but 1985 is hard to argue against, surely up there with the best.