Graeme Irwin: From motorcycle racing to kitting out operating theatres to help fight against coronavirus

Irwin brothers Andrew, Graeme (centre) and Glenn will all compete in British Superbikes this season

Graeme Irwin is best known for his two-wheel exploits in motocross and British Superbikes but as the racing season is put on hold his focus is now firmly on helping the fight against coronavirus.

The 28-year-old's 'day job' sees him kit out operating theatres and install operating lights and medical gas pendants in Northern Ireland hospitals.

"This time is quite scary. I'm trying not to get too paranoid," said Irwin.

"We are providing a very important service to hospitals at the moment."

"We've been in the Royal finishing off a theatre so we are trying to get that up and running by the end of this week.

"There are only so many measures that you can take but we are doing everything we can to be as safe as possible.

"It's a lot quieter in the hospitals than it normally is but everyone in the NHS is doing a fantastic job. Hopefully we can get this virus under control."

Graeme is moving from the National Superstock 1000cc series to British Superbikes in 2020, where he will join brothers Glenn and Andrew as he pilots a Kawasaki for Team 64 Motorsport.

The Carrickfergus-based rider had a best finish of 10th at Cadwell Park in his maiden season of tarmac racing in 2019 and believes pre-season testing bodes well for the year ahead if and when racing gets underway.

Graeme Irwin will move from Superstocks to compete in British Superbikes in 2020

"We don't know when we are going to get racing so that is frustrating but fingers crossed we do get the season started later in the year and I can show what I can do on a Superbike," said the former British motocross champion.

"We did the five-day test in Spain and it went really, really well for my first run out on a Superbike. Together with the team we were improving every day.

"The steps we are making are all in the right direction and while we are now at a point where I want to go racing this virus is obviously a lot more important than racing bikes right now."