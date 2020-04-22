Ulster Rugby puts players and coaching staff on furlough

Jonny Petrie arrived at Ulster at the beginning of 2019

Ulster Rugby has put all players and coaching staff on furlough during the current period of inaction caused by the coronavirus health crisis.

Ulster Chief Executive Jonny Petrie says around 70% of the organisation's 183 staff have been placed on the UK Government's Job Retention Scheme.

He explained that Ulster were topping up salaries to an agreed deferred level of salary across the IRFU.

"Everyone understands the situation and wants to work together," said Petrie.

"We have to protect the business so that when we come out of this we are are at least as strong as when we went in," he added.

"Reaching agreement with players was not a challenge as everyone understands the position we are in because of the current climate and environment."

Ulster have not played since beating Cheetahs in the Pro14 at Kingspan Stadium on 22 February and like all sectors and organisations are facing financial pressures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Like thousands of other businesses in Northern Ireland we have seen a really challenging environment with the current situation.

Like many others we have sought to take advantage of the relevant Government schemes at a time when we still have many of our costs but we don't have anywhere near our level of revenues coming into the organisation with matches not being played," explained the Ulster CEO.

"As well as VAT holidays and rates reliefs we also moved quickly to defer percentages of salaries right across the organisation in line with the IRFU and the players were included in that.

"The issue if deferral was resolved positively very quickly as all the players were understanding of why we were doing it. We had to look at what we could do as an organisation to ride out the current period."