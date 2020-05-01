Jonny Davis: Tyrone performance manager's four-point fitness plan for competitive return

Davis left his role with Ulster Rugby in May 2018

Tyrone performance manager Jonny Davis believes a four-point plan can help players ensure they are fit enough to return to competitive action.

The former Ulster Rugby head strength coach said players will need four weeks of training with team-mates again before being ready to play matches.

Davis, who joined the Red Hands panel in October, stressed the importance of conditioning work during lockdown.

"Players are used to only really having four weeks of an off-season," he said.

"But we are now six weeks into the lockdown situation, which is obviously a much longer period of time without team training than many of the players will have been used to.

"I believe the players will go through four clear phases in terms of their fitness and performance, starting with the current lockdown, during which they have detailed training and strengthening plans to carry out on their own.

"The next phase will be a return to training with their team-mates and coaches, followed by a return to playing matches and finally a return to their best form.

"When the authorities do provide a date for matches to return, ideally the players will need four weeks of training before going into matches, and we predict that each week will see them develop gradually towards being ready.

"No matter how much they do at home in preparation, in the first week back there will be a shock to the system as they begin training with a ball and having physical contact again.

"In week two they will start to adapt to that a bit more, then in the third week there is more of a progression of the drills they are doing. In week four there is match preparation and fine-tuning, which might involve friendly games or training matches."

GPS data vital to home training

Tyrone enjoyed an impressive National League Division One win over Dublin before the coronavirus lockdown

The Ulster Championship was due to have started next week but GAA, as is the case with all sports, does not yet have a date for when its season can resume.

Davis, who spent 11 years with Ulster and also currently works with World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, acknowledged the difficulties in developing the players' conditioning during the current lockdown period.

He explained the importance of using GPS data to design his sessions, but was also keen to highlight the range of personalities involved, and the need to be flexible with different members of the squad.

"The programmes that we have developed for the players to work on at home are a mix of strengthening work and runs which are very specific to the speeds that they regular reach during a match," he explained.

"From the monitoring we do, we know how many times on average in a game they will sprint to a certain speed. We try, where possible, to get the players to replicate these in their home training, which we are able to record.

"However, it's very much on an individual basis. When lockdown first occurred a few guys took a break and that is fine because we had been working really hard up to that point. Others, meanwhile, will have been injured and so their rehabilitation programme will be specific to them.

"It's also important to remember that these guys all have their own very different individual domestic circumstances. Some of them are still working, some are home-schooling kids while some are still students.

"Communication is key and it was important for me to get to know them all as people also. I set them daily and weekly schedules, but if there are the odd days when they aren't feeling it, then that's fine and totally understandable."

GAA switch and working with Jonathan Rea

Rea secured his fifth consecutive World Superbike title last year

Davis, who recently co-founded an athletic performance software and service company with former Ulster Rugby colleague Chris Hagan, began working with Tyrone manager Mickey Harte in October, having left Ulster at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Despite the challenging conditions during lockdown, the 42-year-old has thoroughly enjoyed his new role and is looking forward to competitive action returning.

"When I first sat down with Mickey and the players, it was clear their ambitions are as big as you can get. They want to be All-Ireland champions, not just once but multiple times," he said.

"It just seemed like a really good fit for me. I have so much admiration for the commitment and dedication of the players - they really value the guidance I am giving them on their training programme.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Ulster, I worked with about 20 different coaching combinations and a lot of fantastic players. It was a huge privilege, as it is to work with Mickey and the staff at Tyrone."

His move to the Red Hands was not the first time Davis had switched sports, having started working with Ballyclare native and now five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea a year earlier.

"I'm still in regular contact with Stephen Ferris and he mentioned that Jonathan was keen to increase the work he does on his personal fitness, so we met and had a chat," the father of two explained.

"My aim was to identify where I could contribute to his improvement, because with every sport there is a cultural influence on the training. I've tried to add further structure to his training week, look at the injuries he could be picking up and work out how we can address those."