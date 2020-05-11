Six NI sporting stories that deserve Michael Jordan's Last Dance treatment

Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan celebrate another NBA title with the Chicago Bulls

There may not be a substitute for the unique thrill of live sport, but The Last Dance comes pretty close.

The ESPN and Netflix documentary series, which chronicles Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, has been the perfect stopgap during the global sporting shutdown.

Engrossing, comprehensive and wildly entertaining, The Last Dance offers unprecedented insight into one of the biggest sporting icons on the planet.

While aweing at footage of Jordan at his unplayable best, one couldn't help but wonder which Northern Irish sporting icon or story could command the fly-on-the-wall documentary treatment.

George Best, Alex Higgins and the Dunlop family all have been subject to impressive films in recent years, but there are still several NI sporting stories we would love to see told in such a vivid and dramatic manner. Here are six that get our vote.

Rory's rollercoaster in 2011

One of the most gifted sportsmen Northern Ireland has ever produced, McIlroy's unforgettable capitulation during the closing stages of the 2011 Masters could have been a defining moment.

Leading by four strokes heading into the final round at the tender age of 21, the Ulsterman wilted under the pressure and succumbed to Augusta National's undulating greens.

McIlroy shot 80 to finish 10 shots adrift of Charl Schwartzel.

Those who watched McIlroy's gut-wrenching travails wondered if he could ever bounce back to the point where he would have a major in his sights again.

Of course, just two months later, he answered in the most emphatic style, bringing Congressional to its knees as he secured an eight-shot victory at the US Open.

McIlroy has proceeded to win just about everything in golf (that Green Jacket, however, remains elusive) but it's difficult to imagine a more important period than his transformation from overwhelmed pretender to worthy champion.

Eddie Irvine's 1999 season

Eddie Irvine is no stranger to allowing the cameras in.

In fact, they followed him around for the entire 1999 Formula 1 season.

The resulting film, Eddie Irvine: Living the Fast Life, however is a relic of a bygone era. You'd be hard-pressed to find a copy that isn't a dusty old VHS.

Now, more than 20 years on, it feels as though the story of '99 could be relived in thrilling style in the world of streaming.

For 1999 was the closest Irvine ever got to the World Drivers Championship.

Locking horns with defending champion Mika Hakkinen, Irvine was two points behind the Finn heading into the penultimate race of the season: the Malaysian Grand Prix.

There, in Sepang, Michael Schumacher, who had just returned from injury, helped Ferrari teammate Irvine collect his fourth win of the season to seize the upper-hand ahead of the climactic Japanese Grand Prix.

Ferrari were later disqualified after it was discovered that their car bargeboards did not comply with F1 regulations. The decision was later overturned following an appeal, teeing up a Championship shootout at Suzuka.

The ending was bittersweet for Irvine. He finished third in the race as Hakkinen won to retain his title. Irvine did help Ferrari secure their first Constructors' title in 16 years, but the Newtownards man was left wondering what might have been.

Ayeisha McFerran and the rise of Irish women's hockey

Few Irish teams have inspired us in recent years quite like the Ireland Women's hockey team.

From earning a silver medal at the 2018 World Cup to securing Olympic qualification in dramatic, nerve-shredding fashion via a penalty shootout victory over Canada.

And Ayeisha McFerran has been an integral part of that success.

A shootout hero in the World Cup quarter-final, saving three of India's strokes, McFerran further etched her name into legend when she saved two of Canada's efforts to force the Olympic qualifier into sudden death.

An inspiring character, McFerran lost her mother when she was 15 before going into Northern Ireland's foster home system.

When she was 18, she moved to Kentucky and established herself as one of the leading young goalkeepers in the sport while attaining a degree in exercise science.

McFerran would certainly be a compelling centrepiece character in any retelling of the rise of Irish women's hockey. Of course, we'd maybe have to put this doc on ice for a while seeing as their story is far from over.

Canavan redemption in 2003

In 1995, it was agony. Eight years later, the sweetest redemption.

Peter Canavan hasn't often drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan, but for an agonising chunk of each man's career, the dreaded 'best player never to win a…' tag followed them around like a dark cloud.

In The Last Dance, there is more than one mention of how Jordan, for a long time, was considered a spectacular performer who was unable to lead the Bulls to the Championship.

That all changed in 1991.

For Canavan, the Red Hands equivalent of the deified Jordan, he shook off his unwanted moniker in 2003.

After leading Tyrone to the All-Ireland final in 1995, Canavan - that season's Championship leading scorer - left Croke Park deflated after a controversial one-point defeat by Dublin.

But eight years on, having helped his county overcome Armagh, he scaled Hogan Stand and entered into GAA folklore the famous line, "I'm not finished yet, it took me a long time to get here."

He wasn't wrong either. Just as Jordan helped form the Bulls dynasty throughout the '90s, Canavan stayed on to help guide Tyrone to their second Sam Maguire in 2005.

Humphreys and the Class of '99

It is impossible to think of Ulster's Heineken Cup heroes without mentioning David Humphreys.

After all, it was the Belfast fly-half who inspired the newly-professional province to the European Cup.

After three years with London Irish, Humphreys returned to Ulster to help them become the first Irish province to conquer the European stage.

Humphreys was the talisman as Ulster stunned Toulouse and Stade Francais in the quarter and semi-finals before overpowering Colomiers in an admittedly anticlimactic showpiece in Dublin.

Regardless, the wild scenes at the final whistle, when thousands of jubilant fans stormed the Lansdowne Road pitch, capped one of Irish rugby's wildest rides.

With Ulster's European Champions Cup campaign shroud in uncertainty, a long-form retelling of their finest hour would be the perfect binge-watch.

Michael O'Neill and Euro 2016

With O'Neill having only just drawn the curtain on his eight-year spell at the Windsor Park helm, there is no better time for a deep-dive into how the Portadown tactician built the Green and White Army that dared to dream.

The turbulent nascent stages of O'Neill's reign could provide a fitting context in the early episodes before building up to the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Lafferty, Davis and the rest captivating Windsor and writing their own chapter into Northern Ireland's storied history certainly merits a dramatic retelling.

Of course, the later episodes would cover that little trip to France when the NI fans sang their hearts out in a hailstorm-hit Lyon and the players gave them a tournament experience to savour.

Having departed before the play-offs for next year's Euros, 2016 will always be O'Neill's crowning achievement.

While Phil Jackson had Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, O'Neill had his own all-star line-up - and they did alright in the end, we think.