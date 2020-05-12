James Hillier celebrates after winning the second Superstock race at the 2019 NW200

This year's North West 200 may have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic but bike fans fear not - BBC Sport NI has plenty of output planned for what would have been race week to satisfy your appetite for all things high-speed.

Programmes across our digital services, radio and television, race highlights, features, a quiz and even a colouring challenge - we have it all covered.

Saturday is normally the main race day at the North West and we will have more than enough to sort your two-wheel fix.

From 10:00 BST to 14:00 on Saturday, the BBC North West 200 Lockdown coverage will feature a programme which includes highlights of previous races, along with interviews with riders and other special guests.

The live programme, presented by Stephen Watson in the company of Phillip McCallen and Richard Nichols, will be broadcast on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Bikes Facebook page.

A re-run of the documentary, 'How the North West was Won' will be shown in the final hour of that programme.

North West 200 Lockdown

Radio, Sport Re-run and digital content

From 14:00 BST, the focus turns to BBC Radio Ulster where Joel Taggart and Michael McNamee will host a three-hour Sportsound programme, along with Liam Beckett and Stephen Watson.

Commentary clips from classic races will be accompanied by chat and interviews with Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley, Lee Johnston, Phillip McCallen, Geoff McMullan, Mervyn Whyte and Maria Costello.

On Sunday at 20:15 BST, the second programme of five in BBC Sport NI's 'Sport Re-run' series on BBC Two NI will air highlights of some of the most famous and memorable North West 200 races.

In addition to these programmes, keep an eye on the BBC Sport NI website and our Bikes Twitter and Facebook pages throughout the week for features on record-breaking Alastair Seeley's favourite five North West wins, what fans of the event must wait to find out, plus a quiz, a factoids feature and a colouring challenge for children.