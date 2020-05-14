Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin has signed a Honda deal to race alongside his brother Andrew in the BSB

The British Superbike Championship round at Snetterton has become become the fourth of the season to be called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The June meeting follows postponements at Silverstone, Oulton Park and Donington Park.

"A new provisional BSB calendar has been drafted, taking into account the Government's phased reopening of activities," said organisers.

"This calendar is intended to be published in the first week of June."

They added: "This has been undertaken in consultation with the teams, broadcasters and circuits in order to provide the best conditions for a credible, competitive and sustainable BSB Championship in 2020 and beyond."

A large Northern Ireland contingent hoping to compete this year include brothers Glenn and Andrew Irwin in the Superbike class.