Rea won the Superpole race at the opening round at Phillip Island

The 2020 World Superbike season is set to restart at Jerez in Spain behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions from 31 July-2 August.

The next round of the series is scheduled for the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal a week later from 7-9 August.

The season should then continue with the fourth round at the MotorLand Aragon circuit from 28-30 August.

The first round was held at Phillip Island on 29 February and 1 March.

The British round of the championship, originally scheduled for Donington at the start of July, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the Dutch round at Assen.

A statement released by World Superbike organisers on Friday said that "the health of everybody is at the forefront of decision making" as tentative plans are made for a resumption of racing.

"These rounds within the Iberian Peninsula are planned to be held behind closed doors, in-line with social distancing measures and medical guidelines set by the Spanish and Portuguese governments," continued the statement.

"Whichever decision is reached will have the health and safety at the forefront and that is something simply uncompromisable during these challenging times."

"We are very positive about the future, as all the signs are pointing in a good direction to start in Jerez," said sporting director Greg Lavilla.

"A lot will depend on the measures that various governments will implement. As for Donington Park and Assen, we are working with the circuits and governments to establish the best possible outcome for all, with the intention to hold those rounds towards the end of the 2020 season."

Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes, from England, leads the series after the only round to be held so far, 12 points ahead of compatriot Scott Redding, with Toprak Razgatlioglu a further five points adrift and five-time champion Jonathan Rea fourth, another two points behind.