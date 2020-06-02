Last updated on .From the section Irish

Nixon Morton is unhappy at the agreement the FAI's new top brass made with the Irish Government

An FAI senior council member has told Fifa and Uefa that the Republic of Ireland governing body is now subject to outside interference after being bailed out by the Irish Government.

Schools' representative Nixon Morton says the FAI faces the prospect of being the only one of Fifa's 200-plus affiliates subject to outside control.

An FAI crisis last year led to chief executive John Delaney's departure.

Financial woes then led to the FAI board agreeing a government bailout.

Morton's concerns about the memorandum of understanding agreed with the government include the requirement that six FAI board members - half its composition - must be appointed from outside the governing body.

Recently appointed independent FAI chairman Roy Barrett would have the casting vote in the event of a tie and Morton believes this could mean the association is, in effect, controlled by directors appointed by outside agencies.

In a seven-page letter to Uefa and Fifa, Morton claims to be speaking on behalf of a group of concerned individuals.

Morton circulated his document to fellow members of the 79-strong FAI council on Monday.

In his covering note, Morton said he felt bound to act under the association rule which states that the council "shall be responsible for monitoring the activities of the FAI and for monitoring the board's governance of the Association".

Morton's letter raises the issue of council members with more than 10 years' service being forced to leave the body.

He also raises concerns over the processes which outside led to the appointments of directors and interim chief executive Gary Owens and deputy chief executive Niall Quinn.