Fears over the future of the international road race had been mounting in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic

The North West 200 has received funding of over £60,000 from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The money will ensure that the event can take place next year, after falling into significant financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis has seen this season's road racing calendar decimated, with the North West and the Isle of Man TT among the events cancelled.

News of the Council funding will allay mounting fears over the event's future.

"This crucial money will cement the running of the International NW200 in 2021," said North Antrim MP Ian Paisley.

"The North West was in the treacherous position that it was possibly not going to survive.

"But cross party support has guaranteed the funding for the event which is vital to the Northern Ireland economy."

This year's North West was initially postponed on 17 March and was cancelled before the event was set to take place between 12-16 May.

The MCUI Ulster Centre remain hopeful that the Cookstown 100 can be contested in September, however there remains considerable disagreement over road racing's short-term future in Ireland, with Motorcycle Ireland calling for no more events this year.