Rossi Dobson outside Glentoran's Oval home ground in East Belfast

As celebrated motorcycling names go, they don't come much more famous than Rossi, surname of legendary multiple world champion Valentino.

No great surprise then that former bike racer Sam Dobson, an east Belfast native, should choose to name his eldest son after the Italian superstar.

And while Rossi Dobson may have some way to go to emulate the feats of his illustrious namesake, the 15-year-old hopes to take his first tentative steps up the ladder to two-wheel stardom when he competes in this year's British Talent Cup.

"You may say I was setting him up for a fall and giving him a lot to live up to by giving him a name like Rossi but he has stood up to it so far," quipped dad Sam, an ex-250cc road racer and North West 200 podium finisher in 2005.

"We are all big fans of Valentino in our family, as well as Joey Dunlop. They are our two big racing heroes.

"All kids dream of emulating their role models but I will just be happy if Rossi gets the opportunity to fulfil his potential.

"He has lots of ability and one day he would love to race internationally but we will see how he goes in BSB first and take it one step at a time."

Rossi Dobson sporting a T-shirt of his motorcycling hero Valentino

Reaching a sporting crossroads

Motorcycling is not the only sport in which Rossi has excelled, the teenager having also showcased his footballing talent as part of the Glentoran Academy before reaching something of a crossroads.

"Rossi played for the Glentoran Academy for several years but by the time you are 13 years old it becomes a bit more serious and there is more commitment involved so a decision had to be made," explained Sam.

"The coaches were all very good to him and allowed him to mix his interests, football being predominant in the winter and motorbikes in the summer but it reached the stage where he had to choose one or the other.

"Bikes are his passion and that won the day. He is very focused and determined about what he wants to achieve and is training more, keeping fit and dieting - all with reaching his goals in mind.

"He is still an avid Glentoran fan though and doesn't miss too many games. His bike is mostly grey, but with green, red and black all present representing his allegiance to the Glens."

Showing early promise and fulfilling potential

Rossi began competing in motocross at just six years of age, accumulating Ulster and Irish championship titles, racing in the British Championship and being part of Team Ireland.

In his first year of tarmac competition in 2018, he secured the Irish title in Minibikes and went on to win the adult class during the winter for good measure.

In 2019 he took victories at Kirkistown, Bishopscourt, Mondello Park and St Angelo in his debut season on short circuits, riding 250, 400 and Moto3 machinery.

Rossi Dobson was a winner at all four Irish short circuits in 2019

For this year, a maiden campaign in British Talent Cup aboard a Moto3 beckons - although in common with most sportspeople Rossi's immediate ambitions have had to be put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Everything is uncertain at the moment so we are just waiting to see what happens but we have bought our own bike and will be ready to go when given the go-ahead," explains Sam.

"Last year he was invited over to a trial at Silverstone by which stage he had only ever ridden a Minibike and while he rode fantastic times in the two sessions, he was disappointed not to get selected for the knockout stage.

"It turned out that the footrest and brake lever had fallen off the bike but he rode on and did remarkably well. They told him to get some more tarmac experience and come back but now he has his own bike for 2020.