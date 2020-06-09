Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin is a two-time race winner in the British Superbike series

The 2020 British Superbike season will commence at Donington Park from 7-9 August and will comprise six rounds of double-headers in the feature class.

Race meetings will be held every two weeks, with the final round staged over the Brands Hatch GP circuit on 16-18 October.

There will also be rounds at Snetterton, Silverstone (National), Oulton Park and Donington GP.

The BSB season had initially been scheduled to run from April to October.

The season had to be put on hold however because of the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first of the two rounds at Donington in Leicestershire will be held over the National circuit, the curtain-raiser for this year's compacted championship.

Missing circuits from the heavily revised calendar include Assen, Cadwell Park, Thruxton and Knockhill.

2020 British Superbike calendar

August 7-9 - Donington Park (National)

August 21-23 - Snetterton

September 4-6 - Silverstone (National)

September 18-20 - Oulton Park

October 2-4 - Donington Park (GP)

October 16-18 - Brands Hatch GP