Keith Farmer and Kyle Ryde will be Buildbase Suzuki team-mates in the 2020 BSB series

British Superbike rider Keith Farmer believes the four-month delay to the start of the 2020 season is "a big positive" for him as he continues to build up his fitness after suffering serious leg injuries in a crash.

It is almost a year ago - 29 June to be exact - since the Northern Ireland native was involved in a major accident in qualifying at Knockhill, sustaining bilateral fractures to both legs.

Two bouts of surgery were required in the following days, then a long period of recovery and rehabilitation.

The new BSB season was scheduled to commence over the Easter weekend in April, but the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a revised calendar.

'Extra time to get full strength'

A condensed six-round series, with three races at each event, beginning at the Donington Park National circuit from 7-9 August, is now planned.

"It has obviously been a hugely difficult time for so many people but from my own personal racing point of view the delay has been a big positive for me as it has given me extra time to get full movement and strength back in my leg," said Farmer.

"I didn't go to Spain for testing earlier in the year because of the virus so it has felt like an extended winter for us. We hope to start testing very soon and get back up to speed and be at the same place as everyone else.

"I have a slight lack of movement in one ankle and I still have have rods and screws in my leg but I'm training away - running, cycling and motocrossing. I'm pretty much back to full strength again - it's not 100% but I don't know if it ever will be."

'Like starting afresh'

Farmer won the British Superstock 1000 title for the Tyco BMW team in 2018

Farmer has switched from the TAS Racing BMW he rode last season to Buildbase Suzuki power for this year and is confident he will adapt quickly to his new machine quickly despite a lack of track time so far.

"Everyone has been off a bike for so long now that it will be like starting afresh again so it shouldn't be a massive disadvantage to be on a new bike," argued the 33-year-old.

"In the few tests we had before lockdown the bike was strong and the team gelled very well.

"I have booked myself onto a couple of track days and the team are lending me a Superstock bike to help me get my sharpness up. There isn't a lot of difference between that bike and a Superbike.

"There's an official test at the end of July and the likelihood is the first two or three rounds will be behind closed doors but we will have to wait and see, I'm waiting to hear details about testing and social distancing at the races too."

'Back to the day job' during pandemic

As well as competing regularly in the feature BSB series, Farmer is a two-time National Superstock 1000cc champion and also an ex-British Supersport and National Superstock 600cc championship winner.

The Clogher rider, now based in Penrith, Cumbria, indicated last year that he would consider quitting the sport if he was unable to secure a paid ride for the first time in his career for the 2020 campaign.

"I've managed to get some wages out of the job this time but the pandemic has not helped in that respect.

"I've been back at my day job with a large digger company as I couldn't expect my race team to pay me while I was sat at home with no prospect of any racing.

"Once I start racing I'll get some money in from the team and will have to work less so I'll have more time to concentrate fully on my racing."

Consistent finishes and top 10 the targets

The re-jigged BSB calendar will see rounds held every two weeks - at the Donington Park National and GP circuits, Snetterton, Silverstone, Oulton Park and Brands Hatch GP.

Missing circuits from the heavily revised calendar include Assen, Cadwell Park, Thruxton and Knockhill.

"I like Donington so the fact that there will be two rounds there is brilliant for me. I go well there, as I do at Snetterton, Oulton and Brands, which are all good tracks," said Farmer.

"Silverstone National would my least favourite of the remaining circuits as it is such a short track and there isn't much to it but I don't mind it.

"I will miss Cadwell as it is always a good one but with only six rounds once the season starts it will be over in a flash. Hopefully we can learn a lot to help set us up for next year.

"My aims are to try and finish every single race to pick up consistent points and be in the top 10 come the end of the year. Every single point picked up from the 18 races will matter."