Rea won the Superpole race at the opening round at Phillip Island

Jonathan Rea has committed to continue his hugely successful partnership with Kawasaki by signing a new multi-year contract with the Japanese marque.

Rea has won five consecutive World Superbike titles, starting in his first year on a Kawasaki in 2015.

The Northern Irishman is the most successful rider in the history of the series, also setting all-time records for the most wins and most podiums.

"I'm super happy to sign a new contract with Kawasaki beyond 2020," said Rea.

"What we have achieved together is incredible. Our success is driven by a great team and of course the base of the project, the Kawasaki ZX-10RR," added the 33-year-old.

Rea began his challenge for a sixth title in a row by winning the Superpole race at the first round of the 2020 championship at Phillip Island in Australia and lies fourth in the standings ahead of the planned resumption of the series at Jerez in August.

"This period away from racing has reignited a burning desire to keep winning and continue to improve my skills and the package of our bike," explained Rea.

"Racing never stands still and all the riders and manufactures are continuing to improve - we must do the same.

"Now we can fully focus on our 2020 WorldSBK season where racing will restart soon. I want to thank Kawasaki, the team and all my sponsors for their continued support and this great opportunity."