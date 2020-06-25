On this Day - Tyrone fight back to edge Derry in 1995 classic

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The 'miracle' of Clones - Canavan relives Tyrone's thrilling 1995 win over Derry

On this day 25 years ago Tyrone pulled off one of the most memorable comeback wins in the history of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

They trailed 1993 All-Ireland winners Derry by 0-8 to 0-5 at half time in Clones and had Seamus McCallan and Pascal Canavan sent off in the first half.

With just 13 players they fought back to beat Derry, who had Fergal McCusker harshly dismissed in the second half of a fiery, gripping contest, by 0-11 to 0-10.

Tyrone went on to win the 1995 Ulster Final before losing the All-Ireland Final to Dublin by a point.

Derry held the upper hand in previous contests having beaten Tyrone in the 1991 and 1992 Ulster Championship preliminary rounds and the 1992 National League final.

The rivalry was at its height when they clashed again in the Ulster semi-final on 25 June 1995.

Tyrone's hunger to end their miserable run spilled over with reckless challenges by McCallan and Canavan.

With trouble brewing on the pitch and in the stands and fearing the worst at half time, some Tyrone supporters left and missed what is regarded as one of the county's greatest victories.

The introduction of Beragh's Paul Donnelly for the second half was key to Tyrone's fightback, with Peter Canavan kicking eight points and Jody Gormley landing the winning point on a scorching hot day at St Tiernach's Park.